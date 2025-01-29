Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Everything just stolen?

OpenAI investigates espionage in favor of DeepSeek

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 08:46

The ChatGPT developer OpenAI and Microsoft are investigating suspicions of data theft by Chinese competitors. Last fall, security experts from Microsoft observed the outflow of large amounts of data via an interface of the OpenAI software, Bloomberg reported. Those responsible for this were presumably connected to the Chinese start-up DeepSeek.

0 Kommentare

Its low-cost yet technologically advanced artificial intelligence caused a stir in the industry at the beginning of the week. David Sacks, who coordinates US President Donald Trump's AI policy, described the theft of intellectual property as possible in a TV interview. "There is solid evidence that DeepSeek has distilled information from OpenAI's AI models."

OpenAI made similar comments when asked and emphasized that Chinese and other companies were constantly trying to copy the AI programs of the leading developers from the USA. OpenAI did not mention the name DeepSeek.

In distillation, existing AI models are used to train new or further developed models. Providers have already improved their own models in this way. What is new is that DeepSeek is said to have used information from third-party models to train its own AI.

OpenAI wants to protect intellectual property with the US government
"We are taking countermeasures to protect our intellectual property," the ChatGPT developer continued. "Going forward, it is critical that we work closely with the US government to best protect the most powerful models from efforts by adversaries and competitors to take over US technologies."

Microsoft did not wish to comment on the possible industrial espionage. DeepSeek could not initially be reached for comment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf