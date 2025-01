After Lower Austrian election: excitement over basic mandate for Babler

Babler was head of the town of Traiskirchen for ten years

Babler stepped down as mayor of his "beloved hometown" at the end of October 2024 after more than ten years in office. He had been at the helm since April 29, 2014 and had achieved more than 70 percent in two municipal council elections. In 2015 it was 73.10 percent, five years later it was still 71.53 percent.