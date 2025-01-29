The BMW iX is more beautiful, better – and cheaper!

The prices

The price list has a few surprises in store, as the base price of the entry-level model has only risen minimally despite a considerable increase in performance, while the prices of the other two models have actually fallen. The BMW iX xDrive45 without extras costs 82,950 euros, just 1400 euros more than before. At 99,950 euros, the BMW iX xDrive60 remains just in the five-figure range - theoretically, as the list of surcharges has not become any shorter. But: its predecessor recently cost at least 105,708 euros. The significantly better equipped top model is available from 124,950 euros, which is over 13,000 euros cheaper than before.