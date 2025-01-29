Lounge flagship
The BMW iX is more beautiful, better – and cheaper!
The BMW iX, the most atypical of all BMWs, has been given an update. The lounge flagship loses the cheap-looking plastic surfaces at the front and gains in design, comfort and drive: the new iX has the longest range of any electric BMW.
All variants (basically two motors, thus all-wheel drive) have become around ten percent more efficient thanks to modified power electronics and fine-tuning of wheel bearings and tyres, among other things, but in some cases there has also been more intervention.
The biggest technical change is in the entry-level model, which has been given such a boost in range and performance that the model designation has been upgraded from iX xDrive40 to iX xDrive45. The entry-level model mobilizes a system output increased by 60 kW/82 hp to 300 kW/408 hp and takes a full second off its predecessor's standard sprint time of 5.1 seconds. In addition, the battery has grown by around 30 percent to 94.8 kWh net, which should now be enough for up to 602 kilometers according to WLTP.
The range king of the series is the BMW iX xDrive60. It gets 701 kilometers from its 109 kWh net capacity. Its output increases by 15 kW/21 hp to 400 kW/544 hp, with a sprint time of 4.6 seconds. Both models are limited to 300 km/h.
The sports car in the group is the BMW iX M70 xDrive. It is only braked at 250 km/h and sprints in 3.8 seconds. Its engine output has been increased by up to 30 kW/40 hp to up to 485 kW/659 hp in Sport mode, with a maximum torque of 1100 Nm available when Launch Control is activated. Despite the large battery, its range is almost exactly the same as that of the base model.
Charging from 10 to 80 percent takes around 35 minutes. The iX accepts direct current with 11 kW as standard, optionally with 22 kW (standard on the iX M70).
New chassis in the top model
The chassis technology of the BMW iX includes a double wishbone front axle, a five-link rear axle, stroke-dependent shock absorbers and electric steering with variable ratio. The new BMW iX M70 xDrive comes with adaptive two-axle air suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers, rear axle steering and sports brakes as standard.
Small visual changes, big effect
The design has been fine-tuned all round. The sports package is now basically the new basis, the large unpainted plastic surfaces at the front have been removed and everything now looks more upmarket and class-appropriate. The kidney grille has been given a more discreet frame, which can be optionally illuminated.
The rims are optionally available in sizes up to 23 inches. The 22- and 23-inch wheels are combined with tires whose noise insulation is optimized with the help of integrated foam absorbers.
The interior has not been fundamentally changed, but there are new sports seats with longer leg rests and special side sections at shoulder height, which noticeably improve seating comfort. The operating system has been upgraded to OS 8.5, which is much easier to use than the previous one.
As far as assistants are concerned, everything BMW has on offer is available, right up to the freeway assistant with Level 2+ functionality and active lane change assistant with view confirmation - although this is not available in Austria due to the legal situation.
The prices
The price list has a few surprises in store, as the base price of the entry-level model has only risen minimally despite a considerable increase in performance, while the prices of the other two models have actually fallen. The BMW iX xDrive45 without extras costs 82,950 euros, just 1400 euros more than before. At 99,950 euros, the BMW iX xDrive60 remains just in the five-figure range - theoretically, as the list of surcharges has not become any shorter. But: its predecessor recently cost at least 105,708 euros. The significantly better equipped top model is available from 124,950 euros, which is over 13,000 euros cheaper than before.
The standard equipment of the iX includes an alarm system, welcome and goodbye staging, adaptive LED headlights, comfort access, heated seats for driver and front passenger, heated steering wheel, Driving Assistant Plus, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. The BMW iX M70 xDrive also features Integral Active Steering, adaptive two-axle air suspension, illuminated kidney grille, M Sports Package Pro and sun protection glazing.
Market launch in March 2025.
