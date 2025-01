Julia Grabher out right at the start in Linz!

Grabher, who is still a long way off her best ranking (WTA 54th) in 393rd place after a wrist injury, had to concede her first service game at 0:2. However, she missed a rebreak point at 2:3 and 3:4 and then had to give up her own serve at 2:6. The 2023 Linz winner also quickly took a 3:0 lead in the second set, setting the course for a clear success.