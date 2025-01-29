How experts taste: pumpkin seed oil on the test bench

Styrian pumpkin seed oil is not only part of the identity of the Grüner Mark, but has also developed into an internationally sought-after specialty. To ensure that the quality is right, the regional award was launched at the end of the 1990s. "Since then, the quality has steadily increased. In the beginning, only around half of the submissions were awarded prizes, today it is over 90 percent," says Reinhold Zötsch, Managing Director of the Styrian Pumpkin Seed Oil PGI Association.