Transfer coup! Title is Tamira’s goal at Wörthersee

A red-white-red transfer coup! Tamira Paszek, seven-time Grand Slam participant, will play for the KLC women's tennis team for the first time ever in the Austrian national league in May against defending champions Linz. In her career, the 34-year-old has won over 2.5 million dollars in international prize money and also played at the 2012 Olympics in London. "I've known her and her family since she was a little girl," says Skugor, who arranged the deal with the Vorarlberg native.