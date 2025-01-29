Was number 26 in the world
Transfer coup! Title is Tamira’s goal at Wörthersee
According to her contract, Austria's former world number 26 is coming to Klagenfurt for at least two matches. The 34-year-old has won over 2.5 million dollars in her career and has also played at the Olympics. The title is the big goal.
A red-white-red transfer coup! Tamira Paszek, seven-time Grand Slam participant, will play for the KLC women's tennis team for the first time ever in the Austrian national league in May against defending champions Linz. In her career, the 34-year-old has won over 2.5 million dollars in international prize money and also played at the 2012 Olympics in London. "I've known her and her family since she was a little girl," says Skugor, who arranged the deal with the Vorarlberg native.
Tamira wants to win a national title that she has never won before. We can become champions with her.
Josko SKUGOR, Tennis-Coach beim KLC Klagenfurt
The former world number 26 (February 2013) will definitely play against Linz and Graz, as well as in the possible semi-finals and final - that was even contractually agreed. "She wants to win a national title - we can become champions with her! We've never had such a strong team in Klagenfurt," enthuses coach Josko Skugor, who can also rely on East Tyrol's top talent Lilli Tagger.
Adventure in Australia over
The 16-year-old was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Australian Junior Open last week and then narrowly failed to qualify for the ITF 70 event in Brisbane. In December, she even beat world number 153 Victoria Kasintseva in Limoges (Fr). She is already ranked 765th in the WTA rankings.
Two new aces from the WTA Tour
Klagenfurt's title ambitions are also underpinned by three other top newcomers. Antonia Ruzic (Croatia) has just reached the round of 16 at the WTA 500 tournament in Linz. The 22-year-old world number 168 will be the new top player for the KLC ladies next season. In addition, there are two more new legionnaires, Valeriya Strakhova (108th in the world) and Pia Lovric (461).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.