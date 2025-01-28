Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Farewell to the ÖFB?

Secret meeting! BVB interested in team manager Rangnick

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 14:59

Borussia Dortmund are apparently interested in signing ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick! According to Sky reports, there was a secret meeting between the BVB bosses and the 66-year-old in Salzburg on Monday evening. The team boss is said to have a clear tendency - but there is a back door ...

0 Kommentare

Photos show BVB bosses Hans-Joachim Watzke and Lars Ricken getting off a private plane in Dortmund. They are said to have been in Salzburg shortly beforehand to conduct secret negotiations. But not, as previously speculated, with Niko Kovac. The focus is said to be on the ÖFB team boss.

Those responsible are said to have informed Rangnick of their interest and sounded out their chances. However, the 66-year-old is said to be leaning towards a rejection in order to remain with the ÖFB. This would mean that Dortmund, like Bayern last year, would get a rebuff. 

Is there a back door for BVB?
However, there could still be hope for BVB. Rangnick may not be available immediately, but the 66-year-old could still be persuaded to sign on in the summer. Much now depends on whether BVB will rely on an interim solution for the rest of the season and start with a new coach in the summer, or whether they can present a long-term solution now.

There was recently a dispute between the team boss and the ÖFB over personnel and structural issues. However, this should have no influence on Rangnick's decision.

Dortmund recently parted ways with coach Nuri Sahin after falling far short of expectations throughout the season. U19 coach Mike Tullberg has taken over on an interim basis. Niko Kovac is still considered a hot candidate alongside Rangnick. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf