Farewell to the ÖFB?
Secret meeting! BVB interested in team manager Rangnick
Borussia Dortmund are apparently interested in signing ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick! According to Sky reports, there was a secret meeting between the BVB bosses and the 66-year-old in Salzburg on Monday evening. The team boss is said to have a clear tendency - but there is a back door ...
Photos show BVB bosses Hans-Joachim Watzke and Lars Ricken getting off a private plane in Dortmund. They are said to have been in Salzburg shortly beforehand to conduct secret negotiations. But not, as previously speculated, with Niko Kovac. The focus is said to be on the ÖFB team boss.
Those responsible are said to have informed Rangnick of their interest and sounded out their chances. However, the 66-year-old is said to be leaning towards a rejection in order to remain with the ÖFB. This would mean that Dortmund, like Bayern last year, would get a rebuff.
Is there a back door for BVB?
However, there could still be hope for BVB. Rangnick may not be available immediately, but the 66-year-old could still be persuaded to sign on in the summer. Much now depends on whether BVB will rely on an interim solution for the rest of the season and start with a new coach in the summer, or whether they can present a long-term solution now.
There was recently a dispute between the team boss and the ÖFB over personnel and structural issues. However, this should have no influence on Rangnick's decision.
Dortmund recently parted ways with coach Nuri Sahin after falling far short of expectations throughout the season. U19 coach Mike Tullberg has taken over on an interim basis. Niko Kovac is still considered a hot candidate alongside Rangnick.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
