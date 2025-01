Head-on crash in Ischgl leaves five injured

Road closed for one and a half hours

As a result, the driver lost control of her vehicle and skidded into the oncoming lane. There she collided head-on with the 36-year-old's car. There were two other compatriots in his vehicle. "All five occupants of the two vehicles were injured in the accident and taken to Zams Hospital." The two vehicles were totaled. The road had to be completely closed for around one and a half hours.