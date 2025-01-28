"Through shadow fleet"
Scholz: Damaged cable shows threat
Following repeated damage to underwater cables, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned of the dangers posed by the Russian shadow fleet. As reported, a fiber optic cable for data transmission between Sweden and Latvia was severely damaged on Sunday.
Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised on Tuesday that the protection of the Baltic Sea and the critical infrastructure on the seabed would now be improved. NATO remains the "guarantor of our common security". This is why many member states have "significantly" increased their defense spending in recent years. "We agree that we must strengthen the European pillar of NATO and further increase defense spending," said Scholz.
In the past, the new US President Donald Trump had threatened to end the NATO mutual assistance pact if European countries did not invest at least five percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) in their defense. Currently, this quota is only at least two percent.
Obsolete ships in the sights
The Danish government announced on Monday that it would be increasing its military presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic with three new ships for the waters around Greenland. Additional long-range drones and satellites will also be deployed.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, important telecommunications and power cables have been damaged several times in the Baltic Sea. Experts assume that these are hybrid attacks against the West on behalf of Russia. The presumed direct cause of the cable damage is the so-called shadow fleet, often outdated ships sailing under foreign flags, which the Kremlin uses to circumvent the oil embargo imposed.
