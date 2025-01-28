Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Through shadow fleet"

Scholz: Damaged cable shows threat

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 14:36

Following repeated damage to underwater cables, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned of the dangers posed by the Russian shadow fleet. As reported, a fiber optic cable for data transmission between Sweden and Latvia was severely damaged on Sunday.

0 Kommentare

Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised on Tuesday that the protection of the Baltic Sea and the critical infrastructure on the seabed would now be improved. NATO remains the "guarantor of our common security". This is why many member states have "significantly" increased their defense spending in recent years. "We agree that we must strengthen the European pillar of NATO and further increase defense spending," said Scholz.

In the past, the new US President Donald Trump had threatened to end the NATO mutual assistance pact if European countries did not invest at least five percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) in their defense. Currently, this quota is only at least two percent.

Obsolete ships in the sights
The Danish government announced on Monday that it would be increasing its military presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic with three new ships for the waters around Greenland. Additional long-range drones and satellites will also be deployed.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, important telecommunications and power cables have been damaged several times in the Baltic Sea. Experts assume that these are hybrid attacks against the West on behalf of Russia. The presumed direct cause of the cable damage is the so-called shadow fleet, often outdated ships sailing under foreign flags, which the Kremlin uses to circumvent the oil embargo imposed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf