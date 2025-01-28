Shocking details
All released Hamas hostages were injured
Following the release of seven Hamas hostages, Israel's army has now provided information on the condition and experiences of the women. All of them were injured during the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023. Some of them still had shrapnel in their bodies.
Some had also suffered other serious injuries, said the deputy head of the medical corps, Avi Benov, on Monday. "It will take a long time for them to recover". Some of the women had not received medical treatment in the Gaza Strip. Several of them have been held in tunnels, some alone. They are in a worse condition than those who were in houses and with other hostages.
"I don't think any of us can understand what they have been through," said Avi Benov. The Israeli women were also malnourished after their time in the Gaza Strip. After their return, they are initially given very small amounts of carbohydrate-rich food, later vegetables and only after several days are they given proper food. They are also given vitamins.
Time planned for themselves
After arriving in Israel, the hostages are first given time for themselves, which doctors say they need to understand that they are really safe. According to the army, they are given the choice of showering before or after being reunited with their parents.
Benov said nothing about possible abuse and torture. He said that the women found the videos shot by Hamas horrific. Islamic Jihad recently published a video featuring hostage Arbel Yehoud. In a one-minute recording, the visibly distraught woman can be seen and heard saying her name, among other things. She also calls on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do everything possible to secure the release of the other hostages.
The 29-year-old is to be released on Thursday together with two other hostages. According to Hamas, eight of the 33 hostages still earmarked for the exchange are dead (see video above). In return, 1904 Palestinian prisoners are to be released from Israeli jails and aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip are to be increased.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.