Wrinkled and almost blind: offspring of naked mole rats

Focus on naked mole rats in cancer research

The East African rodents spend their lives in underground tunnel systems and are almost blind. "The air in their tunnels has a high carbon dioxide content. Naked mole rats can cope with very high CO2 concentrations, which can even be fatal for other mammals. Most rodents live a maximum of three to four years, while naked mole rats can live up to 30 years. These are some of the reasons why these animals are incredibly fascinating," says Anton Weissenbacher, zoological curator at Schönbrunn Zoo. Naked mole rats are also the focus of cancer research. The wrinkled animals practically never develop cancer.