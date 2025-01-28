Carinthia says farewell
Great mourning for handball visionary Walter Perkounig
The Carinthian sports world is shocked - the long-time chairman of SC Ferlach and publisher of the Rosentaler Kurier died at the age of 83.
"Walter was an integral part of Carinthian sport," says Christian Gamsler, Deputy Mayor of Ferlach, shocked by the news of Walter Perkounig's death. "The junior was a handball buddy of mine, so I know the family very well. It's a terrible loss for the Ferlach sports world, but of course also for the Austrian Handball Association."
Essential work for young people
As a founding member of SC Ferlach, he did a lot of important work for young people in the Rosental valley. Perkounig has also achieved a great deal in the media landscape. He published the Rosentaler Kurier together with his wife for decades - it was produced for over 24 years and delivered to 13,500 households.
Peter Kaiser mourns
Carinthia's governor and sports representative is also deeply saddened: "He was a visionary who, with his tireless efforts, both shaped handball in Carinthia and strengthened the regional identity of the Rosental. His loss leaves a huge gap in our sports and media landscape."
"Walter was an integral part of the Carinthian sports scene. He was the initiator of the triple gymnasium in Ferlach in the 1970s. Only then was it possible to play handball indoors. Before that there was field handball on the grass and it was only through his commitment that Ferlach got a triple gymnasium via the HTL and the elementary school, where indoor handball was possible," recalls Christian Gamsler.
"Walter Perkounig was a person who knew how to inspire and connect people. His work will remain unforgotten in Carinthia and we will cherish his legacy. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and all those who were close to him at this difficult time," Kaiser concluded
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
