Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Carinthia says farewell

Great mourning for handball visionary Walter Perkounig

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 08:42

The Carinthian sports world is shocked - the long-time chairman of SC Ferlach and publisher of the Rosentaler Kurier died at the age of 83.

0 Kommentare

"Walter was an integral part of Carinthian sport," says Christian Gamsler, Deputy Mayor of Ferlach, shocked by the news of Walter Perkounig's death. "The junior was a handball buddy of mine, so I know the family very well. It's a terrible loss for the Ferlach sports world, but of course also for the Austrian Handball Association."

Essential work for young people
As a founding member of SC Ferlach, he did a lot of important work for young people in the Rosental valley. Perkounig has also achieved a great deal in the media landscape. He published the Rosentaler Kurier together with his wife for decades - it was produced for over 24 years and delivered to 13,500 households. 

Peter Kaiser mourns
Carinthia's governor and sports representative is also deeply saddened: "He was a visionary who, with his tireless efforts, both shaped handball in Carinthia and strengthened the regional identity of the Rosental. His loss leaves a huge gap in our sports and media landscape." 

The sports world mourns the loss of Walter Perkounig. (Bild: Arbeiter Dieter)
The sports world mourns the loss of Walter Perkounig.
(Bild: Arbeiter Dieter)

"Walter was an integral part of the Carinthian sports scene. He was the initiator of the triple gymnasium in Ferlach in the 1970s. Only then was it possible to play handball indoors. Before that there was field handball on the grass and it was only through his commitment that Ferlach got a triple gymnasium via the HTL and the elementary school, where indoor handball was possible," recalls Christian Gamsler. 

"Walter Perkounig was a person who knew how to inspire and connect people. His work will remain unforgotten in Carinthia and we will cherish his legacy. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and all those who were close to him at this difficult time," Kaiser concluded

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf