Top scorer in 113:104
NBA: Pöltl leads Toronto to fourth win in a row
Jakob Pöltl led the Toronto Raptors to their fourth win in a row in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday (local time). The Viennese was the top scorer with 21 points in the 113:104 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. In addition, 14 rebounds meant his 50th double-double in the Canadians' kit. The 29-year-old center also recorded five assists and three blocks in 31:55 minutes of action.
The win against the Pelicans was also the Raptors' sixth in the last seven games. The success was secured in the final quarter. In this phase alone, Pöltl was on hand with ten points and six rebounds. Scottie Barnes also scored a total of 21 points, although he only converted six of 21 shots from the game. The home NBA pioneer made ten out of 14.
The Canadians want to continue their current run of form on Wednesday at the Washington Wizards. The NBA's bottom club suffered its 39th defeat in its 45th game of the season with a 108:130 loss at the Dallas Mavericks.
Cleveland after three defeats with victory against Detroit
The Cleveland Cavaliers returned to winning ways after three recent defeats with a 110:91 win against the Detroit Pistons. Darius Garland scored 22 and Donovan Mitchell 21 points for the Eastern Conference leaders. The first runner-up Boston Celtics were beaten 112:114 by the Houston Rockets. Dillon Brooks with 36 and Amen Thompson with 33 points led the Texans, who won for the third time in a row and secured second place in the NBA West.
The New York Knicks caused a sensation at Madison Square Garden with a 143-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Mikal Bridges with 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns with 24 points and eleven rebounds were the protagonists. The hosts celebrated their fourth win in a row, while the Grizzlies lost for the first time in six games. Anthony Davis came up trumps in the Los Angeles Lakers' 112:107 away win against the Charlotte Hornets with 42 points and 23 rebounds. LeBron James contributed 22 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo also had an impressive 35 points and 18 rebounds in the Milwaukee Bucks' 125:110 win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
