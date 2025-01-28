NBA: Pöltl leads Toronto to fourth win in a row

The New York Knicks caused a sensation at Madison Square Garden with a 143-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Mikal Bridges with 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns with 24 points and eleven rebounds were the protagonists. The hosts celebrated their fourth win in a row, while the Grizzlies lost for the first time in six games. Anthony Davis came up trumps in the Los Angeles Lakers' 112:107 away win against the Charlotte Hornets with 42 points and 23 rebounds. LeBron James contributed 22 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo also had an impressive 35 points and 18 rebounds in the Milwaukee Bucks' 125:110 win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.