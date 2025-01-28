Vorteilswelt
School choice: What families need to consider now

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 09:12

What is the right education for my daughter or son? Now is the time to set the course and get well informed. The "Krone" school guide on important dates and considerations that families should make. 

0 Kommentare

As the registration deadline for a new school approaches, many parents and children become increasingly anxious and worried about whether they will be accepted at their preferred school. Especially when transferring from elementary school to grammar school. Especially in and around Innsbruck. "When choosing a school, the best interests of the child should be paramount. We advise sitting down with the child in peace and quiet and realistically and honestly assessing what they are suitable for and what they want. Flexibility is important," advises Benedikt Treml, President of the Provincial Parents' Association of Compulsory Schools.

Zitat Icon

The time of application has no influence on admission to the first choice school.

(Bild: Birbaumer Johanna)

Manfred Jordan, „Krone“-Schulratgeber

Bild: Birbaumer Johanna

Does it always have to be the grammar school?
The grammar school is not always the last resort. This is because it often means that children have to give up their usual circle of friends and accept a longer journey to school. Nevertheless, many parents, especially in the Innsbruck metropolitan area, are concerned about how to secure a grammar school place for their child. The Department of Education advises parents to not only indicate their first choice school, but also a second and third choice.

Important in the event of rejection at the first choice school: In this case, applicants are ranked according to their suitability, proximity to home and whether siblings attend the school at alternative schools. "The second and third choice schools should also match the child's interests and aptitudes and offer better chances of admission," says Treml.

Dates for school selection

  • February 17 up to and including February 28, 2025: Registration at first-choice school
  • March 20, 2025: Notification of applicants about provisional admission or non-admission by the first-choice school
  • By April 11, 2025: second round of admissions
  • April 25, 2025: Notification of the students provisionally admitted in the second round by the receiving school
  • End of April 2025: Notification by the Directorate of Education of the pupils not admitted in the second round

Also think about alternatives
By the way: The time of registration has no influence on the admission to the first choice school, nor does the indication of a second and third choice. However: If these two are not indicated, the authority will assume that no admission to another AHS (other than the first choice school) is being sought.

A special hotline has been set up for anyone who has specific questions or information about the Education Directorate. This is available every Wednesday from 3 to 6 pm on 0800 100 360. A team of experts will answer questions. The hotline is open until Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manfred Jordan
Manfred Jordan
