School choice: What families need to consider now

As the registration deadline for a new school approaches, many parents and children become increasingly anxious and worried about whether they will be accepted at their preferred school. Especially when transferring from elementary school to grammar school. Especially in and around Innsbruck. "When choosing a school, the best interests of the child should be paramount. We advise sitting down with the child in peace and quiet and realistically and honestly assessing what they are suitable for and what they want. Flexibility is important," advises Benedikt Treml, President of the Provincial Parents' Association of Compulsory Schools.