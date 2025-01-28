A prince and princess without a prince

Nobody dared to do it, so the girls took the sceptre into their own hands: this year, Laa an der Thaya has its first female carnival prince and princess! This story makes you smile when you realize that Marion and Jasmin are guard girls in the "Laaer Faschingsfreunde" (Laa Carnival Friends) and that foolish ideas are naturally the order of the day at the carnival troupe's club meetings. So without further ado, the childhood friends entered into a liaison as a pair of princesses.