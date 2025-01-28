No carnival joke
A prince and princess without a prince
The lads were too cowardly for the "prince role" - the solution is unconventional: two young ladies are now at the head of the carnival jesters of Laa an der Thaya. "A bitter defeat for the stronger sex, but a gain for all friends of the carnival," is now the word at the regulars' tables.
Nobody dared to do it, so the girls took the sceptre into their own hands: this year, Laa an der Thaya has its first female carnival prince and princess! This story makes you smile when you realize that Marion and Jasmin are guard girls in the "Laaer Faschingsfreunde" (Laa Carnival Friends) and that foolish ideas are naturally the order of the day at the carnival troupe's club meetings. So without further ado, the childhood friends entered into a liaison as a pair of princesses.
Yes, we have two girls as our princess couple. To prevent rumors: they are not lovers, no boy wanted to take on the "prince role".
Customs are very important in the border town
Karl Lippert, dedicated chairman of the association founded in 1980, is very keen to preserve this tradition - and, as head jester, is never at a loss for a joke: "Our lads didn't dare or were simply too slow. In other words: a foolish but effective advertising idea was born."
"Leg up!" - in front of the town hall or at the carnival show
From February 14, the two royals can be admired at five performances of "LAArisch guat" in the spa town. The performances are a mixture of lively show interludes and funny scenes, in which politics is also taken for a ride.
Many months are spent rehearsing for the "LAArisch guad" shows
After months of preparation and rehearsals, the Volksheim in Laa is once again the place to strain your laugh muscles. And a special feast for the eyes are the dapper girls' guard with their versatile choreographies - and the first carnival prince and princess without a prince!
From February 14, however, there will be another chance to marvel at their acrobatic performances at one of five carnival performances in the spa town.
Reservations and ticket orders: 0680/2343773
