Daughter of ORF sports reporter German champion

In the Frankfurt hall, 4500 spectators created a great atmosphere at the final. At the champions' party in the Mannheim HC clubhouse in the evening, however, it was just as loud with fewer people. Captain Fiona laughs: "It was a very nice party with lots of music and, of course, a few drinks." Special treat: The semi-final against Düsseldorf (5:4 after trailing 1:4) and the final against Berlin (3:2 after leading 3:0) were shown again on a projector. Wild cheers erupted at every goal. And the final whistle was also celebrated live.