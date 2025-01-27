Florian Koppler leaves as manager of the provincial SPÖ

The phones have been ringing off the hook among the members of the provincial SPÖ since this morning: the management of the SPÖ provincial parliamentary club informed the MPs of an upcoming meeting. The email from club director Andreas Ortner reads: "In view of the fact that you are all also on the provincial party executive and I have just received information relevant to the date, I would like to share this with you promptly: Tomorrow, January 28, 2025, an extraordinary meeting of the provincial party executive is to be convened at 10 a.m."