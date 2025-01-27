100th anniversary of death
Memorial service in Salzburg for mountain pioneer
To mark the 100th anniversary of the death of Johann Stüdl, co-founder of the Alpine Club and mountain pioneer, there will be a large memorial service in Salzburg on January 29. Stüdl carried out numerous first ascents in the Alps in the 19th century and laid the foundations for modern alpinism.
"The foundations laid by Johann Stüdl - from mountain huts to the professionalization of mountain guiding - are still indispensable today. His vision has shaped the Alpine Club and is a mandate for us to carry on his values," says Wolfgang Schnabl, President of the Austrian Alpine Club. The Stüdl Hut and the Stüdl Ridge on the Grossglockner still commemorate the mountain pioneer today.
On January 29, the Alpine Club will lay a wreath at the grave at the Salzburg municipal cemetery at 11 am. The documentary film "Johann Stüdl - visionary and developer of the Alps" will be shown in the Römersaal of the Mozartkino from 3 pm.
In addition to his practical contributions, Johann Stüdl was a staunch advocate of ethical principles. In the 1920s, when anti-Semitism was on the rise in the Alpine Club, he took a clear stance against the exclusion of the Donauland section and its Jewish members
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.