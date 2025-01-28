Big search for the best choirs starts again

ORF Carinthia is looking for the best voices in the state for the sixth time. And, as usual, it is relying on a high-caliber jury. Under the chairmanship of Petra Schnabl-Kuglitsch, Nataliya Lukina, Stanko Polzer and Klaus Kuchling will prick up their ears at the preliminary rounds in Möllbrücke (October 2), at the Carinthian Music Academy in Ossiach (October 9) and at the Haus der Musik in St. Stefan im Lavanttal (October 16) before the grand finale takes place on October 23 at the Klagenfurt Konzerthaus.