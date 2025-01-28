ORF competition
Big search for the best choirs starts again
Singing Carinthia will once again be brought before the curtain in the ORF "Choir of the Year 2025" competition. Groups can apply for the popular prize again from today.
ORF Carinthia is looking for the best voices in the state for the sixth time. And, as usual, it is relying on a high-caliber jury. Under the chairmanship of Petra Schnabl-Kuglitsch, Nataliya Lukina, Stanko Polzer and Klaus Kuchling will prick up their ears at the preliminary rounds in Möllbrücke (October 2), at the Carinthian Music Academy in Ossiach (October 9) and at the Haus der Musik in St. Stefan im Lavanttal (October 16) before the grand finale takes place on October 23 at the Klagenfurt Konzerthaus.
As in previous years, the best singers in the categories of mixed choir, female/male choir, small group and youth/school choir will be determined. Radio Carinthia listeners will once again have the opportunity to vote for an audience award this year.
To be allowed to take part in the popular competition, the choirs must not only perform their own literature, but also some compulsory songs. And, of course, a Carinthian song (in Slovenian or German) must not be missing from the program.
Applications are possible from today at chor.kaernten@orf.at. Details on the criteria can be found at kaernten.orf.at/Chorwettbewerb2025.
