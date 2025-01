Chocolate balls and espresso chocolate cakes

Chocolate balls

Ingredients: 100ml cream, pulp of half a vanilla pod, 200g dark chocolate coating, 80g butter cookies crumbled, 30g cocoa powder

Preparation: Bring the cream and vanilla to the boil and pour over the chopped chocolate coating. Leave the mixture to stand for a few minutes and stir until smooth. Crush the cookies, fold in and leave the mixture to cool in the fridge. Then shape into balls and roll the balls in cocoa powder or sprinkles.