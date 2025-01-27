Beijing accuses Washington of "slandering" China

China was thoroughly irritated by the statements made by the new CIA chief. The theory of a laboratory accident is "extremely unlikely", said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning in Beijing on Monday. This finding was based on a joint investigation by Chinese experts and specialists from the World Health Organization (WHO), who had also visited "the affected laboratories in Wuhan". The US government must stop "slandering other countries and blaming them", Mao emphasized. In addition to the WHO, several other US federal agencies also reject the laboratory theory.