Royal cover star
Kate has secret talks with Anna Wintour!
For Anna Wintour, it could be the biggest deal of her incredible career. The infamous "Vogue" boss is said to be in secret talks with the British Princess Kate! The wife of the heir to the British throne is to appear on the covers of various "Vogue" editions worldwide - on her terms.
As editor-in-chief of the important fashion magazine, Anna Wintour is considered the most powerful woman in the fashion industry. For her, Kate is the greatest fashion icon of our time and she is determined to win her over for a photo shoot.
Kate determined
According to the Mail on Sunday, she is said to have made an offer to Prince William's wife last week. Kate would determine all the conditions of the shoot, it is said. This includes choosing her photographer, fashion choices and deciding whether to grant an interview. A source told the Mail on Sunday that Wintour had contacted the Princess through an intermediary to offer her the choice of global Vogue covers, including the US and UK editions.
Global fashion icon
In June 2016, Kate appeared once before on the cover of British Vogue to celebrate the magazine's 100th anniversary. A lot has happened since then and Wintour is not the only one convinced that she is one of the most important personalities in the world. A source told the newspaper: "Princess has come a long way since that first cover. She's a global fashion icon, but she's so much more."
Not only as a mother, but also as a woman who has overcome a serious illness, she is an ambassador of strength. "Her brave fight against cancer while raising three young children in public makes her a role model for millions. Her story would be an inspiration to so many women going through what she went through," said the source.
Overcoming a difficult time
Fate dealt Princess Kate some difficult times the previous year. After an abdominal operation in January 2024, she was shocked to learn that she had cancer. This was followed by months of chemotherapy, during which Kate withdrew completely from the public eye. It was not until early summer that she made a few brief appearances and emphasized that she was not yet over it.
She also revealed how difficult it was to explain to her very young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis why their mother was so unwell. Her rock was Prince William, who stood by her and looked after her and the children the whole time. And this at a time when he also became the focus of the monarchy because his father, King Charles, was also suffering from cancer.
While the King, who seems to be tolerating the treatment extremely well, is still undergoing treatment, Kate was able to complete her chemotherapy in September. In January, she declared that she was in remission. Good news for her and her family.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.