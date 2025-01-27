Vorteilswelt
Style icon!

Taylor Swift’s $10,000 luxury look at Chiefs game

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 08:55

On Sunday, Taylor Swift once again turned heads as she supported her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, at the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. But it wasn't just the game that caused a stir - Taylor's luxe look had fans in awe!

The singer turned up in a designer ensemble by Louis Vuitton, worth more than 10,200 dollars in total, to root for her loved one at the stadium.

More is hardly possible!
Her black and gold jacquard cardigan with monogram (5,000 dollars) was a real eye-catcher and kept her nice and warm in the winter chill at Arrowhead Stadium. She teamed it with a black designer hat (550 dollars), a stylish bag with chain (2,850 dollars) and the iconic Star Trail ankle boots (1,800 dollars).

Taylor Swift in her XL eye-catching jacket (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/David Eulitt)
Taylor Swift in her XL eye-catching jacket
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/David Eulitt)

A cheeky touch
But that wasn't all: Taylor added a cheeky and playful touch to her outfit with a pleated mini skirt and bright red tights - a tribute to her unmistakable style.

Taylor Swift from head to toe in Louis Vuitton (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/David Eulitt)
Taylor Swift from head to toe in Louis Vuitton
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/David Eulitt)
Yes! Taylor Swift is beside herself with joy ... (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/David Eulitt)
Yes! Taylor Swift is beside herself with joy ...
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/David Eulitt)
... and super proud of her darling! (Bild: picturedesk.com/Ashley Landis / AP)
... and super proud of her darling!
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Ashley Landis / AP)

Success on all levels
It wasn't just the look that was a success, the game was too. After the Chiefs' victory, the pop giantess not only rejoiced beyond all measure - because the Super Bowl participation was thus fixed - but also smooched her sweetheart vigorously and to the delight of the spectators and fans, who can't wait to see what happens next with the two of them.

After all, the singer now has time for family planning after her mega tour ... 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
