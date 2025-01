Big hearts: these 20 helpers are there for others

"This eternal squabbling is irresponsible - we've had enough!" says Bettina Pirker from "Kärnten andas", a non-profit association that, together with cabaret artist Christian Hölbling and the "Interessensgemeinschaft der Kulturinitiativen in Kärnten/Koroška (IG KiKK)", is calling for a demonstration in front of the town hall on January 31: "Klagenfurt's city politics are an embarrassment that is unique in Austria. Instead of finally solving the many problems in the interests of the population, they are arguing, muddling on and destroying taxpayers' money!"