Auer was happy about “sheet metal” after bad luck

But then things got tough again: Auer's team had to pit during a safety car phase - without permission. "Otherwise we would have run out of fuel." So another drive-through penalty. Despite this, Auer fought for the podium again in the final race, "but then someone spun me." So fourth place. "Still, I'm happy because it means points for the championship. The race and the racing gods were not necessarily on our side, but the speed was top."