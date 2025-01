There are many losses along the northern railroad line

Strasshof and the "tiresome" rail-road crossing

The ruling party also lost ground in Strasshof: With -11%, the SPÖ is now only just on the majority threshold here with 48%. The "Krone" wants to know whether the controversial station crossing was the reason for the fall. Mayor Ludwig Deltl: "Yes, most of the losses were in this district. But you have to consider that the FPÖ increased from two to seven mandates. That's a huge leap in relative terms," the city leader probably hints that federal politics also played a part in the slide.