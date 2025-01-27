Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

A breath of fresh air with nostalgia

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 10:00

Editor Mario Ruhmanseder analyzes and evaluates the brilliant election success of the Social Democrat Dietmar Prammer in the run-off election for the mayor's seat of the city of Linz against the leading Freedom Party candidate Michael Raml. 

0 Kommentare

Dietmar Prammer's election victory was impressive - and clear. His predecessor Klaus Luger won an impressive 73.1 percent of the vote in his last run-off against Bernhard Baier in 2021. Prammer has now added another four percent and seems to have finally brought a breath of fresh air to the Old Town Hall - or has he?

Because unlike his predecessor, who famously maintained a rather cool relationship with the SPÖ greats of the past such as Franz Dobusch and Josef Ackerl, the "new man" is focusing on harmony and closing ranks. Dobusch and Ackerl celebrated his election victory in person - a picture that almost looked like a cross-generational family reunion. Coincidence? Certainly not.

Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ) is now moving into the mayor's office in Linz City Hall (Bild: HELMUT FOHRINGER / APA / picturedesk.com)
Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ) is now moving into the mayor's office in Linz City Hall
(Bild: HELMUT FOHRINGER / APA / picturedesk.com)

Former mayor Franz Dobusch, who also advises Green Party leader Eva Schobesberger, was probably more than just marginally involved when she surprisingly quickly made her election recommendation for the 50-year-old red man.

The result: the first rumors of more intensive cooperation between the red and green parties are doing the rounds. Dietmar Prammer therefore represents more than just a change at the top. But it remains to be seen how much of this "breath of fresh air" is really a new departure and how much is just a return to tried and tested networks. One thing is clear: the next two years will not only bring challenges, but also answers. Linz will definitely remain exciting.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf