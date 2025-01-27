"Krone" commentary
A breath of fresh air with nostalgia
Editor Mario Ruhmanseder analyzes and evaluates the brilliant election success of the Social Democrat Dietmar Prammer in the run-off election for the mayor's seat of the city of Linz against the leading Freedom Party candidate Michael Raml.
Dietmar Prammer's election victory was impressive - and clear. His predecessor Klaus Luger won an impressive 73.1 percent of the vote in his last run-off against Bernhard Baier in 2021. Prammer has now added another four percent and seems to have finally brought a breath of fresh air to the Old Town Hall - or has he?
Because unlike his predecessor, who famously maintained a rather cool relationship with the SPÖ greats of the past such as Franz Dobusch and Josef Ackerl, the "new man" is focusing on harmony and closing ranks. Dobusch and Ackerl celebrated his election victory in person - a picture that almost looked like a cross-generational family reunion. Coincidence? Certainly not.
Former mayor Franz Dobusch, who also advises Green Party leader Eva Schobesberger, was probably more than just marginally involved when she surprisingly quickly made her election recommendation for the 50-year-old red man.
The result: the first rumors of more intensive cooperation between the red and green parties are doing the rounds. Dietmar Prammer therefore represents more than just a change at the top. But it remains to be seen how much of this "breath of fresh air" is really a new departure and how much is just a return to tried and tested networks. One thing is clear: the next two years will not only bring challenges, but also answers. Linz will definitely remain exciting.
