Municipal council election 2025
Waidhofen a.d. Thaya: Absolute after ÖVP-FPÖ duel
Political insiders saw the Waldviertel district capital of Waidhofen an der Thaya as one of the most exciting election campaigns in Lower Austria, where FPÖ veteran and state parliament president Gottfried Waldhäusl ran against ÖVP town leader Josef Ramharter, who was standing for election for the first time.
Unusually for a mayor, he even challenged Waldhäusl to a "duel" on his election posters. The courage paid off, because while the Green coalition partner "dropped" by 13%, the ÖVP gained 6% and thus regained the absolute majority it had lost in 2015.
The outcome of the election was also eagerly awaited in Groß Siegharts. There, the ÖVP won the absolute majority directly from the SPÖ last time. Despite losing 14 percent, they have now maintained this. Despite the election defeat in 2020, the SPÖ once again made a loss - all in favor of the FPÖ, which received the same number of seats in the municipal council as the SPÖ in the former red stronghold.
By contrast, the Blacks in Ludweis-Aigen fared much worse in the district, losing almost 28%. Nevertheless, they retain a wafer-thin majority in the municipal council. The FPÖ was able to gain the magnitude of the ÖVP's loss from a standing start. However, the SPÖ also suffered a clear electoral defeat, which went to a citizens' list by almost the same amount.
