Waidhofen a.d. Thaya: Absolute after ÖVP-FPÖ duel

The outcome of the election was also eagerly awaited in Groß Siegharts. There, the ÖVP won the absolute majority directly from the SPÖ last time. Despite losing 14 percent, they have now maintained this. Despite the election defeat in 2020, the SPÖ once again made a loss - all in favor of the FPÖ, which received the same number of seats in the municipal council as the SPÖ in the former red stronghold.