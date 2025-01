SPÖ bastions in the district of Bruck defy the blue wave

The election campaign in the district of Bruck an der Leitha also began on Sunday with Prellenkirchen. Heurigenwirt Gerhard Mölk annoyed the ÖVP, which continues to reign supreme (-8.56%), and ended up with 7.6% with his citizens' list. Soon afterwards it was also clear that the "youngest mayor in Austria", 24-year-old Johannes Gumprecht, would retain his majority in Hainburg.