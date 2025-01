Political super-GAU in the spa town of Baden

Everything is turning, everything is moving - even in the time-honored imperial city of Baden. Only a few people in the town expected a disastrous result for the ÖVP, with the black party landing just 24.37 percent and 10 seats. City leader Stefan Szirucsek will have problems finding a majority. The Greens, the "Wir Badener" list, the SPÖ and the FPÖ are fighting a tough duel for the remaining seats.