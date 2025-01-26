Everyone must get out
Trump calls for “cleansing” of the Gaza Strip
Donald Trump has radical ideas for the Gaza Strip. The US President spoke out in favor of evacuating the enclave and placing the Palestinians living there in Arab countries. In doing so, he opted for an extreme choice of words.
He wanted Egypt and Jordan to take in people, Trump said on board the government plane Air Force One, according to journalists traveling with him. They are talking about one and a half million people, "and we are simply cleaning the area thoroughly", said Trump.
Since the beginning of the Gaza war between the Islamist Hamas and Israel, the coastal strip has been heavily destroyed. The United Nations still considers it to be Israeli-occupied territory because Israel exercises control there.
Israel has been discussing the annexation and depopulation of the Gaza Strip for months. The reason given for this is that the terrorist organization Hamas abuses the civilian population of the densely populated area as human shields.
Trump wants to tear everything down
The Gaza Strip is literally a wasteland, almost everything is being torn down, said Trump according to the journalists traveling with him. The place is a death trap. So he would rather work with some Arab nations and build housing somewhere else where the Palestinians could perhaps live in peace for a change. It could be temporary or long-term, he answered a journalist's question.
There have been many, many conflicts there over the centuries, Trump said. Something has to happen. He had already spoken to King Abdullah II of Jordan and had a very good conversation. The monarch is hosting millions of Palestinians and he is doing this in a very humane way. Jordan has done an amazing job in accommodating Palestinians.
He had told the King that he would be happy to take on more Palestinians because he was looking at the entire Gaza Strip at the moment and it was a real mess. He wanted to speak to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi shortly. Egypt should also be held accountable.
