Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Love is to blame

A Cuban musician is now at home in Wals

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 13:00

She has moved from Cuba to Salzburg. With "Cubaboarisch 2.0", Yinet Rojas now even sings at the big "Woodstock of brass music". But she is just as fond of her youngest listeners. And it's all down to love.

0 Kommentare

They are now a trio at the Wals-Viehhausen childcare center. Leo, Medina and their caregiver Yinet Rojas. The Cuban-born musician grabs her guitar, the children their rattles and they start making music.

The Walser-by-choice has the biggest smile on her face. "It's so nice to work with children. To see how they develop and they give you feedback straight away!" laughs Rojas. She started this job two and a half years ago in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. "I couldn't perform because of the pandemic," she says. Breaking new ground is nothing new for her. She even moved the center of her life from Cuba to Wals in 2016 for love.

There was a spark in the Walserfeldhalle
If it wasn't for love, the 40-year-old wouldn't be touring with Leo Meixner's "Cubaboarisch 2.0", singing in front of tens of thousands of listeners at the major "Woodstock der Blasmusik" event and working in a kindergarten in Wals. "Bernhard appealed to me when I visited Europe for the first time in 2014.

Yinet Rojas recently spread Cuban vibrancy with Marco Duque and Boris von Johnson with a new band. (Bild: zVg)
Yinet Rojas recently spread Cuban vibrancy with Marco Duque and Boris von Johnson with a new band.
(Bild: zVg)
She also tours with "Cubaboarisch 2.0" - and works in a kindergarten. (Bild: zVg)
She also tours with "Cubaboarisch 2.0" - and works in a kindergarten.
(Bild: zVg)

Rojas performed with her band "Nueva Imagen" and "Cubaboarisch" in the Walserfeldhalle. Bernhard Robotka organized the concert. The Cuban and the current managing director of the Walser Bachschmiede are now a married couple and have started a family. "I am experiencing my greatest adventure here and have found the love of my life," says the musician. She brought one child into the marriage, her husband already had two and they now have another child together.

Interplay of fast and slow
"Family is very important, it has to be right," says the Walser-by-choice. On the other hand, it was difficult to learn German - and to be punctual, she laughs: "Everything happens so quickly here. In Cuba, we say the world doesn't run away." Her music career is also moving fast. In addition to her current tour with Leo Meixner, the singer recently performed with her own new band "Yinet Rojas Latin Tres". In Wals, of course.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sabine Deubler
Sabine Deubler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf