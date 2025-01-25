Viewers astonished
ORF lady embarrasses herself during interview with “Arnie”
Embarrassing TV moment in Kitzbühel! ORF reporter Daniela Schmiderer asked her questions to Styrian acting legend Arnold Schwarzenegger in English, causing astonishment among viewers.
The traditional Hahnenkamm Downhill on Saturday attracted a number of high-profile celebrities to the notorious Streif. Once again at the center of attention: a particularly relaxed and relaxed Arnold Schwarzenegger. Even before the race began, the bearded "Arnie" - who is currently filming a Christmas movie in New York where he plays Santa Claus - attracted a lot of attention. Traditionally coming from the nearby "Rasmushof" and with ex-model Barbara Meier and her husband Klemens Hallmann in tow, he took more fan time this year than in previous years. The former governor even stopped briefly and had time for a chat. On the way to the VIP stand, standing at the railing just before the entrance, he waved cheerfully and eagerly shook hands that were extended to him from below.
"What a race?" - Schwarzenegger blocks the second question
During the short ORF interview with the 77-year-old in the stands, ORF reporter Daniela Schmiderer would have loved to sink into the ground. Apparently unaware that the Styrian-born "Arnie" speaks German, the ORF lady asked in English: "What a race?" Schwarzenegger remained cool and replied professionally: "The performance is enormous. But the organization in Kitzbühel is also fantastic. The best organization in the world. I'm very proud of the people here." The "Styrian Oak" then fended off a second question with an equally "terminator-like" stoicism and a friendly smile: "You said: 'One question'." Completely perplexed by this rebuff, Schmiderer politely thanked him - but again in English: "Thank you so much". But Arnie remained polite: "Thank you so much!"
An amusing, but also curious TV moment that certainly made people smile ...
