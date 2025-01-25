If you fancy a vacation, go to “Robitza”

It was while traveling with his girlfriend Barbara, a chemist from Poland, that he had the brilliant idea: "When people talk about Pannonia, most people think of Burgenland. Yet this historical landscape, which is derived from the Roman province of Pannonia, included not only what is now eastern Austria, but also parts of Hungary, Slovenia, Serbia and what is now Slovakia. In this large region, which has always been a cultural melting pot, there were not only linguistic and traditional similarities, but also culinary ones. This can be seen in the food and wines."