Pilot chases across the Streif in a plane

Precise, cool, professional

Now Burgenland's tourism CMO can only take his hat off to Dario Costa: "What an achievement! After his Über-Flight, in which he was the first person to fly through a tunnel in an airplane in 2021, he has now gone one better with his superlative Streif stunt. Extremely precise, cool and absolutely professional. Chapeau!" And Kaiser knows one more thing full of nostalgia: "No matter where Hannes is watching us from, he is proud of Dario's performance and applauds him with a 'big smile'."