Reaction to survey
Deterioration in children’s education looms
A recent survey by the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor sheds an alarming light on working conditions in Vorarlberg's kindergartens. Politicians are questioning the results.
"I now think about changing careers every day because I want to do my work with the children well and in such a way that I can stand behind it. But I can't do that under the current conditions," wrote one employee in the current AK survey. Another: "I'm passionate about this job. But the framework conditions and the new law make it impossible to do it." The level of suffering is obviously high, and some employees are on the verge of resignation: "It annoys me that all I ever hear from the people in charge is: 'Everything's fine, just a few staffing problems'. Why aren't we being listened to?" was one of the comments.
But that could now change. The results of the survey have now been presented. 1,300 employees - a third of the nursery staff - took part. Almost three quarters of those surveyed stated that they were only able to respond to the individual needs of the children to a limited extent due to the general conditions. More than half consider the educational mandate to be not or only partially fulfilled, and one in three respondents complained that they found it difficult to fulfill their duty of supervision.
What is also particularly alarming is that around 70 percent of staff regularly feel exhausted and almost as many regularly think about changing careers. "The results of the survey show a clear, honest and very realistic picture of the current situation in Vorarlberg's nurseries and early childhood facilities," says Christina Perterer, Head of Department at the younion trade union, who sees the survey results as a clear reflection of reality. "The fact that the negative trend of staff dissatisfaction has been going on for a long time and there is hardly any improvement in sight is alarming and alarming. There is an urgent need for action to better support and relieve existing staff in their daily work."
The survey provides valuable impetus, but is methodologically fuzzy in some areas.
Landesrätin Barbara Schöbi-Fink
The first educational institutions
Parents in particular should also be concerned that supervisory duties and the educational mission cannot be fully fulfilled due to large groups and staff shortages. "Teachers and assistants mainly find themselves in a caregiver role for the children." Kindergarten is one of the first educational institutions "and must be perceived and valued as such again." Especially in the area of inclusion, there would be a massive shortage of specially trained special needs teachers.
In a statement, state councillor Barbara Schöbi-Fink referred to the measures already implemented and was critical of some of the conclusions of the survey. According to Schöbi-Fink, the group sizes and the childcare ratio in Vorarlberg are very good compared to the other federal states and are significantly better than the minimum requirements. "The survey provides valuable impulses, but has methodological inaccuracies in some areas," explained Schöbi-Fink - for example in the case of the almost 70 percent who are thinking about changing jobs. Interpreting "sometimes" as part of the "regularly" category alongside the answers "very often" and "often" is "questionable and incomprehensible".
Not very satisfactory
She also emphasized improvements such as the assumption of school fees for the Federal Training Institute for Elementary Education and the creation of additional training places, for example with the day college at the BORG Lauterach. However, this is not very satisfactory for the union: "Unfortunately, the reactions from politicians have been very reserved," regrets Perterer. She would like to see measures that would quickly relieve the burden on staff and lead to a stronger focus on education.
In addition to promoting a training offensive with financial incentives, younion is calling for a master plan to reduce group sizes and improve childcare ratios. In addition, staff must be relieved by administrative staff.
The results of the survey show a clear, honest and realistic picture of the current situation in kindergartens and early childhood facilities.
Christina Perterer, Fachbereichsleiterin bei der Gewerkschaft younion
The state must provide the municipalities with the necessary funds, the AK demanded. Perterer also stated that more time was needed for preparation and follow-up. The survey results make it clear that the system of early childhood education in Vorarlberg is at a turning point. Without decisive action, employees are at risk of throwing in the towel and the quality of education would continue to deteriorate. It is now up to politicians to set the course for sustainable change.
