Coalition: Kickl wants a bank levy

Reminding banks of the support provided in 2008

Now - in this financially tense situation, which was not caused by the FPÖ - the Blue Party expects the banks to remember this. The ÖVP is also called upon to exert appropriate influence on the banks in order to ensure their participation in the budget restructuring. This is particularly important to Herbert Kickl, according to negotiating circles. "Spare pensioners, but involve the banks" is the FPÖ's motto.