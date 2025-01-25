Performance at the ball
Ramazzotti banned from being photographed at the Hofburg
The Italo bard was the star guest at the Vienna Business Ball in the Hofburg - but only the illustrious celebrity guests were allowed to see him. Eros Ramazzotti imposed a photo ban for his midnight performance. Petty, we think ...
The Hofburg never stands still - during the ball season, a lot goes on in the magnificent rooms in Vienna's city center: This year, it wasn't just the Styrian and Confectioners' Balls that had people dancing until the early hours of the morning; on Friday evening, the grand gates on Heldenplatz also opened for the magnificent Viennese Business Ball!
After the opening performance by Styrian singer Anna-Sophie, celebrity guests such as pastor Toni Faber and his companion Natalie Nemec, the Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig and his wife Irmtraud, the President of the Chamber of Commerce Harald Mahrer, former Miss Austria Tanja Duhovich and PULS 4 head of information Corinna Milborn enjoyed the special ball atmosphere.
And, of course, they were eagerly awaiting a very special midnight performance: Eros Ramazzotti fired up the audience at the witching hour with hits such as "Più Bella Cosa".
But he also showed a different side - and imposed a photo ban on the appearance without further ado. It was obviously meant to be an exclusive pleasure for the guests alone. Too bad, and also a bit petty.
