Austria takes in more “Dublin” refugees

Most deportations did not concern "Dublin cases"

A total of 6954 people were forcibly removed from the country last year. This means that the "Dublin cases" (1184) made up a relatively small proportion of these. The largest groups were Syrians, Algerians and Moroccans. By way of comparison, the number of Slovaks deported from the country alone is significantly higher than all "Dublin cases" combined. 1807 people were deported to the neighboring country.