Feuz: “You shouldn’t always talk negatively!”

Klammer: "Of course you put up with it"

For ÖSV legend Klammer, skiing is still "such a beautiful sport". "Experiencing this downhill run in Kitzbühel and mastering the difficulty is so beautiful. Of course, you also accept that something can happen. But you shouldn't just talk about the bad things." One thing is certain: Feuz and Klammer are already looking forward to the Kitzbühel downhill on Saturday - without a doubt, the most spectacular race in the world!