Too many horror crashes?
Feuz: “You shouldn’t always talk negatively!”
The Ski World Cup has recently come under heavy criticism due to the many bad crashes. To the great incomprehension of Beat Feuz. "You shouldn't always talk negatively," the Swiss skier shakes his head. (Krone.at sports director Michael Fally met Beat Feuz at the Kitzbühel media center - watch the video above)
"You should emphasize the beauty and the successes," Beat Feuz demands in the ORF interview. The triumph of his compatriot Marco Odermatt in the super-G on the Streif had previously been overshadowed by a series of crashes. Frenchmen Alexis Pinturault and Florian Loriot, for example, had to be transported away by helicopter.
"There were injuries in your day too," says Feuz to Franz Klammer, who is sitting next to him. Although the discussions are understandable for the former Swiss skiing hero, his great wish is to pay more tribute to the winners: "That's what the skiers want."
Klammer: "Of course you put up with it"
For ÖSV legend Klammer, skiing is still "such a beautiful sport". "Experiencing this downhill run in Kitzbühel and mastering the difficulty is so beautiful. Of course, you also accept that something can happen. But you shouldn't just talk about the bad things." One thing is certain: Feuz and Klammer are already looking forward to the Kitzbühel downhill on Saturday - without a doubt, the most spectacular race in the world!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.