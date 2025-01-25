Political newcomer
Ex-presenter Hegseth confirmed as Pentagon chief
The controversial former TV presenter Pete Hegseth will become Secretary of Defense under US President Donald Trump. In the end, the necessary majority in the Senate required the vote of Vice President J.D. Vance, who broke a deadlock.
Three Republicans had voted against Hegseth, including former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The 44-year-old will head the Pentagon, one of the most important ministries in the USA.
Due to concerns within his own ranks, Hegseth was not certain of the post until the last moment. Hegseth is best known in the USA for his time at the Trump-friendly Fox News channel. He was one of the most controversial candidates nominated by Trump for his cabinet. Apart from an unsuccessful bid for a seat in the US Senate for Minnesota, the journalist has no previous political experience.
Sexual violence and alcoholism
After his nomination, reports of alleged racist and sexist remarks by Hegseth, alcohol abuse and sexual assault also caused a stir. Even his own mother questioned his character in a personal letter.
Hegseth firmly rejects the accusations. Shortly before the vote, new allegations came to light. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren also announced that Hegseth had reported to the Senate that he had paid 50,000 dollars (47,746.37 euros) to a woman, who has remained anonymous and who accused him of rape, as part of a settlement agreement with a confidentiality clause.
Because there were also reservations about his nomination in the Republican ranks, Hegseth held intensive talks with senators. Nevertheless, there were three dissenters: Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and McConnell. The two senators had openly expressed their reservations.
Republicans deeply divided
McConnell explained after his no vote on Hegseth that the Secretary of Defense was the most important member of the cabinet. "Given the most serious threats to US national security interests since World War II, this position is even more important today," the Republican said.
Hegseth had not yet shown that he would pass the test: he had not said how Taiwan or the Philippines could be defended against a Chinese attack. Nor has there been any substantive exchange on how the US could counter its adversaries through closer alliance relations. "Once he takes office, the consequences of failure will be more severe than ever before."
As Secretary of Defense, the former soldier is responsible for the world's most powerful military, 3.5 million military and civilian employees, a budget of around 800 billion dollars as well as armaments projects and security policy decisions of major importance.
