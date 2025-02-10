Warming winter trend
How the celebrity beauties are putting fake fur in the limelight
Fake fur styles are currently very popular with stars such as the Jenner sisters, Jennifer Lopez and Heidi Klum. No wonder: they not only make for a glamorous appearance, but also keep you warm in the cold winter months.
On her winter vacation with Kylie, Kendall Jenner presented several variations of the fake fur look. Among other things, she presented herself with a fur hood, but also in a long fur coat or in a short coat with a waist belt.
Fake fur provides glamor
Her sister has also long since fallen for the trend, as another snapshot in the picture gallery proves. She slipped into a short fur jacket for a walk in the snow, which she combined with dark jeans, just like Kendall.
Of course, Jennifer Lopez also knows that fur pieces add a glamorous touch to even the simplest of outfits. At an event before the Golden Globes, for example, the singer wore a white fake fur jacket with a white silk dress and looked like a true diva in it.
Also happy on the couch
Heidi Klum has also long since fallen for the trend. However, the model beauty prefers to wear her fur coat with very little underneath - when cuddling up with husband Tom Kaulitz on the couch on vacation in Aspen. The piece definitely keeps you warm!
Of course, Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian also have fake fur coats in their wardrobes. While Justin Bieber's wife opts for a brown model, Kim Kardashian lounges around on the couch in a beige version.
You don't need more than tights and a bra for this fashion eye-catcher for a glamorous look!
Styling tips from the stars
The stars prove that fake fur is more in than ever before - not least because it is now almost indistinguishable from real fur. At the same time, they show how best to style these eye-catching pieces.
Because to avoid making the look too ostentatious, the rest of the outfit should not try to steal the show from fake fur coats or jackets.
Depending on the color of the fake fur, simple colors such as black, white or beige go particularly well. Above all, however, the trendy fur pieces simply go with any style - whether with an elegant dress or a casual jeans look - and also add a touch of glamor to any outfit.
