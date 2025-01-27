Light magic: The moon with a colorful wreath

If the droplets are of different sizes, the colors overlap and spread over a larger area, so that no colorful ring can be seen. Lunar cornonas therefore depend on certain atmospheric conditions, which are not always present. "However, they occur more frequently than you might think, especially with thin clouds or veil clouds consisting of tiny drops of water," summarizes Seeberger. However, the cloud cover in the sky must not be too dense; an otherwise clear or semi-clear night is required. The brightness of the moon also plays a role. The celestial phenomenon is best observed when the moon is full, as there is then enough light to see the wreath.