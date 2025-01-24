Low temperatures
Canadian freighter stuck in the ice of Lake Erie
End of the line in the ice: A Canadian-flagged freighter got stuck on the frozen Lake Erie in the US state of New York on Wednesday. An icebreaker set off on Thursday to free the ship.
The 203-metre-long Manitoulin had dropped off a cargo of wheat and was on its way back to Sarnia in the US state of Ontario when it got stuck in ice that had formed off the coast of the port city of Buffalo in New York state in temperatures of around minus ten degrees.
"We haven't had a severe winter for a long time. Now that we're having one and people haven't seen anything like this in a long time, they're wondering what's going on," the AP news agency quoted Paul Angelillo from the Coast Guard in Buffalo as saying.
According to the Coast Guard, the Manitoulin was not damaged and the captain and crew of the freighter are safe.
Normally, cargo ships on the Great Lakes in winter are able to navigate through surface ice, but occasionally they encounter a sheet of ice that is too hard or too thick to break through, Angelillo said.
More than half of Lake Erie covered by ice
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported Thursday that Lake Erie, which is 388 kilometers long and up to 92 kilometers wide and straddles the border between Canada and the United States, currently has 58.2 percent ice coverage.
State of emergency in several US states
Due to an unusual winter storm for the region, the southern US states of Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi declared a state of emergency in the middle of the week. For the north of the USA, the weather service recently warned of temperatures of up to minus 30 degrees Celsius.
