Gaza Strip control

US security companies replace Israeli army

24.01.2025 12:05

According to media reports, private security companies from the USA are now to be deployed to improve the security situation in the Gaza Strip. Their employees are to check the vehicles of displaced Palestinians returning from the south of the coastal strip to their original homes in the destroyed north for weapons.

According to CNN, the New York Times and the news website Axios, the operation is due to start in the coming days. It is part of the ceasefire agreement brokered by the USA, Egypt and Qatar between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.

According to reports, the security companies will control the Netzarim Corridor, which divides the Gaza Strip south of Gaza City into two halves. It was previously controlled by Israeli soldiers for months in order to prevent Palestinians from returning to the evacuated areas in the north.

The agreement between Israel and Hamas also provides for the withdrawal of the Israeli army. (Bild: APA/AFP/Israeli Army)
The agreement between Israel and Hamas also provides for the withdrawal of the Israeli army.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Israeli Army)

Hamas rejects controls by Israel's army
In the agreement, which came into force on Sunday, it was agreed that Palestinians displaced in the south would be able to return on the seventh day after the ceasefire came into force. However, Hamas rejected vehicle checks. 

As a compromise, it was therefore agreed that vehicles would only be allowed to drive north on one road and that the checkpoint would be operated by independent actors. According to Axios, three security companies are involved in the checks, two from the USA and another from Egypt. 

"Suspects identified, one fighter eliminated"
For the first time since the start of the ceasefire, the Israeli army announced the killing of an Islamist fighter in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Soldiers had "identified several armed suspects" in the south of the Palestinian territory who posed a threat, the Israeli armed forces announced on Wednesday. In order to stop the threat, a fighter from the Islamic Jihad militia was "eliminated".

The army also announced that soldiers in several areas of the Gaza Strip had fired "warning shots" in the direction of "masked suspects" who had approached them. The armed forces would adhere to the terms of the ceasefire, it added.

Three female Hamas hostages were released last weekend. Now more are to follow. (Bild: AFP/Israel Army)
Three female Hamas hostages were released last weekend. Now more are to follow.
(Bild: AFP/Israel Army)

More hostages to be released on Saturday
As part of the first phase of the ceasefire, which is to last six weeks, Israeli soldiers are to withdraw from densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip. The army had warned Palestinians not to approach the soldiers. Incidentally, further Hamas hostages and Palestinian prisoners are to be released on Saturday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

