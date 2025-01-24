Vorteilswelt
Stripfings Djuricin

“A lot of things here are still reminiscent of children’s soccer”

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 17:00

Marco Djuricin is putting his time of suffering behind him and now wants to keep his very young Stripfingers in League Two. The 32-year-old is putting the youngsters under pressure in the spring.

"For me, it's the same way to training as it was back then. The only difference is that I no longer play for Austria, but Stripfing," laughs goalscorer Marco Djuricin, who actually wanted to keep fit at the violet cooperation club but finally signed permanently.
"I want to help the youngsters
 "I'm really happy about the move. I had to go through a difficult time." The 32-year-old is referring to his most recent intermezzo in Slovakia with Spartak Trnava. In the Conference League, disaster struck and he was diagnosed with a heart muscle infection. "I was out for almost a year," said the Viennese, who received treatment at Bayern through David Alaba's contacts and is now fully fit again. "I want to help the young players." Stripfing will need help in the second division relegation battle. Especially in attack.

Marco Djuricin is back in Favoriten, but now kicks for the violet partner club. (Bild: GEPA )
Marco Djuricin is back in Favoriten, but now kicks for the violet partner club.
(Bild: GEPA )

Marchfeld scored the second-fewest goals (14) in the fall. "The team has potential. But my impression so far has also been that a lot of it still reminded me a bit of children's soccer, with unnecessary mistakes being made." Which are immediately punished in the "cellar". "Everyone is challenged. The youngsters should actually be training with Austria and not with us, they have to deliver."

Keyword Austria. Dad and ex-Rapid coach Goran (once promoted to League Two with Stripfing) didn't like the way the Violets dismissed his son. Which is why his move to the partner club came as a surprise. "My father voiced the criticism, not me. I left on good terms." Marco showed in the tests that he had not forgotten how to score goals. He scored five goals in three games. "I'm fully fit, I still have a lot to give." Neo-coach Emin Sulimani detto. Djuricin: "He brings a breath of fresh air, has a clear plan. We can turn the corner with him."

Porträt von Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
Folgen Sie uns auf