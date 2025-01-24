“A lot of things here are still reminiscent of children’s soccer”

"For me, it's the same way to training as it was back then. The only difference is that I no longer play for Austria, but Stripfing," laughs goalscorer Marco Djuricin, who actually wanted to keep fit at the violet cooperation club but finally signed permanently.

"I want to help the youngsters"

"I'm really happy about the move. I had to go through a difficult time." The 32-year-old is referring to his most recent intermezzo in Slovakia with Spartak Trnava. In the Conference League, disaster struck and he was diagnosed with a heart muscle infection. "I was out for almost a year," said the Viennese, who received treatment at Bayern through David Alaba's contacts and is now fully fit again. "I want to help the young players." Stripfing will need help in the second division relegation battle. Especially in attack.