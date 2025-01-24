Panama and migration
First mission of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
The new US Secretary of State's first trip abroad is dominated by Donald Trump's rigid migration policy and his Panama Canal plans. Marco Rubio is visiting several Central American countries.
A spokeswoman confirmed the trip, but did not name the individual countries. In addition to migration, the focus will be on supply chains and economic growth. US media reported that stops are planned in Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic from the end of next week.
Rubio, who is the son of Cuban immigrants, had named curbing migration as a priority for his ministry after being sworn in. The former senator from Florida and Trump have already spoken on the phone with colleagues in Costa Rica and El Salvador; the talks also covered the "crisis of mass migration", as one of the messages put it.
In Panama, disgruntlement is likely to dominate the talks in view of Trump's claims to the important waterway. The new president has said bluntly several times in the past two weeks that control of the canal should lie with the USA. In a television interview recorded on Wednesday, he said again: "We will have to take it back."
Panama turns to the United Nations
Panama's President José Raúl Mulino rejected Trump's threats and claims. Panama's sovereignty and independence are "non-negotiable", he declared. In a letter to the United Nations, UN Secretary-General António Guterres was asked to submit the "worrying threat" to the Security Council.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.