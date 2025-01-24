Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Panama and migration

First mission of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 07:38

The new US Secretary of State's first trip abroad is dominated by Donald Trump's rigid migration policy and his Panama Canal plans. Marco Rubio is visiting several Central American countries.

0 Kommentare

A spokeswoman confirmed the trip, but did not name the individual countries. In addition to migration, the focus will be on supply chains and economic growth. US media reported that stops are planned in Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic from the end of next week.

Donald Trump wants to bring control of the Panama Canal back into US hands. (Bild: APA Pool/AFP/Orlando Sierra)
Donald Trump wants to bring control of the Panama Canal back into US hands.
(Bild: APA Pool/AFP/Orlando Sierra)

Rubio, who is the son of Cuban immigrants, had named curbing migration as a priority for his ministry after being sworn in. The former senator from Florida and Trump have already spoken on the phone with colleagues in Costa Rica and El Salvador; the talks also covered the "crisis of mass migration", as one of the messages put it.

In Panama, disgruntlement is likely to dominate the talks in view of Trump's claims to the important waterway. The new president has said bluntly several times in the past two weeks that control of the canal should lie with the USA. In a television interview recorded on Wednesday, he said again: "We will have to take it back." 

Panama turns to the United Nations
Panama's President José Raúl Mulino rejected Trump's threats and claims. Panama's sovereignty and independence are "non-negotiable", he declared. In a letter to the United Nations, UN Secretary-General António Guterres was asked to submit the "worrying threat" to the Security Council.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf