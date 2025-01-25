Retro cult electric car
How to keep the Renault Twingo under €20,000
Renault is in a promising position in the race for affordable electric cars. Over the course of the coming year, the French company wants to offer a European-made model in the €20,000 range for the first time with the Twingo subcompact car. How will that work?
"We will keep the announced price," promises brand boss Fabrice Cambolive, citing three reasons for the favorable positioning.
Firstly, the use of the existing small car platform for the slightly larger R4 and R5 models has reduced costs, according to the manager. In addition, the pace of development is high: only around two years should elapse between announcement and market launch.
"If you reduce the time required for a project, you automatically reduce the costs." The third reason he cites is the outsourcing of certain development services to India and China.
Renault presented the first Twingo study at the Paris Motor Show at the end of 2024. At the beginning of 2025, a preview of the interior was shown for the first time in Brussels.
While the exterior is very much based on the original Twingo, the cockpit has familiar features from other newer models of the brand, such as large displays in the center console and behind the steering wheel.
The French have so far largely withheld technical details, but it is clear that the Twingo will only be available electrically and will have inexpensive batteries with new LFP chemistry. The basic range is likely to be in the 300-kilometer range.
