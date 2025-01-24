Sangare:
“I want to stay, but only Rapid will decide”
Mamadou Sangaré smiles away the transfer rumors, but only rules out a return to Salzburg.The championship title as a goal - and then to the World Cup with Mali.
Is he going? For how many millions? Does his former club Salzburg even have a clause in the summer? Can Rapid keep him?
Mamadou here, Sangaré there - the Malian is the most exciting player in Hütteldorf this transfer winter. "There are lots of rumors," smiles the 22-year-old. In the fall, Sangaré was probably the most outstanding Rapid player, making 29 appearances. His market value rose to 4.5 million euros, but due to numerous inquiries, sporting director Katzer - for tactical reasons, of course - has already given him the "not for sale" stamp.
The midfielder is unconcerned about all of this, as he made his position clear in the "Krone" interview at the Benidorm camp: "My thoughts are all about Rapid. I love the team, I love the players. I have a contract until 2028, I want to stay, but it's not my decision. It's up to Rapid, if they sell me, then ..."
A pain threshold
Katzer intervenes: "There's no offer, we're not pushing it either. Of course there is a pain threshold - Sangaré would have to become Rapid's record signing (over 8.5 million euros). Sangaré himself rules out a return to former club Salzburg in the summer despite the (alleged) clause: "I would then be in Austria for four years. If I leave Rapid, it will be to another league to take the next step."
In the meantime, he has also played three international matches for Mali, so he accepts the hardships of traveling to Africa and dreams of the World Cup: "The disputes with the association have been resolved. We have a lot of good players, many are in the top five leagues in Europe." Sangaré also wants to get there.
But he is still subordinating everything to Rapid: "We did a good job in the fall, only the Cup was bitter. I know what I can do, I hope I can show even more." Because he doesn't hide his goal with green and white: "I want to become champion. Our fans have earned that."
The growing "French connection" with Raux-Yao, Amane and co. should also help. "But we all get on well," nods Sangaré, who already speaks good German. And apart from soccer, he only has two daily rituals: long phone calls with his family in Mali and Playstation "battles". The rest is soccer. Still Rapid.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
