Sexy boat trip
Millie Bobby Brown delights fans with bikini photo
Millie Bobby Brown delights her fans with sexy vacation greetings. In a photo gallery that she published on Instagram, she showed herself in an XXS bikini.
"In a galaxy far, far away," Millie Bobby Brown wrote in a series of photos that she shared with her 63 million followers on Instagram. The "Stranger Things" beauty and daughter-in-law of rocker Jon Bon Jovi can be seen in a bikini, among other things.
XXS bikini and belly chain
And what a bikini! Because the yellow-green model that the 20-year-old chose for a boat trip couldn't have been any skimpier. But Brown not only looks fantastic in the two-piece, which she teamed with a belly chain, she also felt visibly comfortable in it, as you can see from the smile on her face.
The fans, who diligently pressed the "Like" button on Instagram, thought so too. An impressive 2.7 million likes were collected in just a few hours.
"Queen of the galaxy"
Numerous compliments also poured into the comments column. "So beautiful", raved one follower of the Netflix star. "This is the most beautiful woman I've ever seen," said another. "The queen of the entire galaxy," said another, referring to Brown's message.
Incidentally, Millie Bobby Brown can be seen in the last photo with her husband Jake Bongiovi. The two got married quietly and secretly in May last year. A second big wedding took place in Italy in the fall.
New movie coming soon to Netflix
Brown's fans can also look forward to a new Netflix movie soon. Her science fiction film "The Electric State", in which she can be seen alongside Katherine Schwarzenegger's husband Chris Pratt, will be released in March. And the final season of "Stranger Things" is also expected to be shown this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
